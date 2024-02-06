Burney Co. Invests $25.04 Million in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,039,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 1.2% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $365,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,179,000 after purchasing an additional 671,409 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.81. 142,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,625. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

