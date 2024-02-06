J Arnold Wealth Management Co Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. 110,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

