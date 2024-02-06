J Arnold Wealth Management Co Takes Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises about 0.5% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOM. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AOM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. 19,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.