Paragon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,689 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $333,564,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,223,057. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

