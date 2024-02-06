Paragon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up 4.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

