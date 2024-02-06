Van ECK Associates Corp Has $191.09 Million Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094,276 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.49% of Eldorado Gold worth $191,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

EGO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 199,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGO. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

