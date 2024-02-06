Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,214,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,140 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.72% of Baker Hughes worth $254,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. 5,213,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,465,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.