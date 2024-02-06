Paragon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 0.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $148.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,880. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.03.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

