International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996,629 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $267,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,992,000 after acquiring an additional 117,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,362,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 279,601 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.92. 260,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $113.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

