Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 810,979 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,064,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 810,979 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.84% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $235,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,352,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,209 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 306,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,466 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 462,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 112.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

