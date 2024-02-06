Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $163,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $781.54. 129,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $784.84 and its 200 day moving average is $714.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.
In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $13,288,324 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
