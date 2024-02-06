Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $163,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $781.54. 129,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $784.84 and its 200 day moving average is $714.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $13,288,324 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

