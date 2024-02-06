Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,641,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 728,881 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Hecla Mining worth $217,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,753. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.