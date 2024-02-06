Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 370,616 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.38% of Marvell Technology worth $177,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,473,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,240. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

