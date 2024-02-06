Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,596,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420,430 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Agilent Technologies worth $290,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter.

A stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.89. 393,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,989. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $156.32. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.84.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

