Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 190,589 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,699,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $287,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.8 %

Ecolab Increases Dividend

NYSE:ECL traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.04. The stock had a trading volume of 280,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,342. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $202.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.50 and a 200 day moving average of $183.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

