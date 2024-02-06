F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Shares Down 3.9%

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 182,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,413,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

F3 Uranium Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.06.

F3 Uranium Company Profile

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

