Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,732,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 345,870 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.7% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 601,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,572. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

