Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,415 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. 1,180,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

