Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Holdings Decreased by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC reduced its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,620 shares during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control makes up approximately 37.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 5.59% of Ituran Location and Control worth $33,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.36. 5,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $524.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.17. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.05 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 28.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

