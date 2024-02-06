Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.64

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 22504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Couchbase Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,713 shares of company stock worth $4,660,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 333,433 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Couchbase by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Couchbase by 24.3% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 276,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

