4,410 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.7% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,849,000 after buying an additional 198,008 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,605.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.13. 293,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.24 and its 200-day moving average is $239.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.