2,400 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $469,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 2.2 %

NKE traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,730,824. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average is $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

