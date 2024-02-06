Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $681,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after purchasing an additional 397,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,081. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

