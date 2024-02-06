Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $468,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. 2,263,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,717,416. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

