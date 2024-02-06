Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,644,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. 323,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,448. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

