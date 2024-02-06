Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Essential Planning LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Essential Planning LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,745,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 800,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,174,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 236,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,244. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

