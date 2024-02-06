Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $42.01 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $42,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $362,709,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $288.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $289.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

