Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,623,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Danaher worth $898,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.50. The company had a trading volume of 256,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,286. The company has a market capitalization of $182.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

