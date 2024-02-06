Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,344,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Prologis worth $1,048,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.23. 311,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average of $119.57. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.