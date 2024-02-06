Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $766.83 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,947 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of NIKE worth $766,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 46.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,617,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 16,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 30.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,433. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

