Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.86

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 64628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARVN

Arvinas Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.