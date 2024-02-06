Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.93

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.93 and last traded at $139.19, with a volume of 209144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

