Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.61

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 2580024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. CLSA started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,440,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 256,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile



Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

