Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.75

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$119.75 and last traded at C$119.48, with a volume of 7918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of C$9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.31, for a total value of C$40,656.22. In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.31, for a total value of C$40,656.22. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. Insiders have sold 4,371 shares of company stock worth $500,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

