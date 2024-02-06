iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.94

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 7131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

