Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.51

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 335963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 50.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 242,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

