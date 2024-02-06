HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $12.08

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $13.35. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 18,440 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

