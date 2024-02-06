Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.57

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 54396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,397,000 after purchasing an additional 917,831 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

