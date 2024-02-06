CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.01

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.01 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 18051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

