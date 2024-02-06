Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.56

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 18522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.