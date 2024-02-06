Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 111.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

