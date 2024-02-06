Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.300-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cabot also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.80 EPS.

Cabot Trading Up 6.7 %

CBT stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. Cabot has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

View Our Latest Report on CBT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cabot by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cabot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cabot by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cabot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.