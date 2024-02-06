Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,836,388 shares during the quarter. B2Gold makes up 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of B2Gold worth $450,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $38,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

BTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

