Van ECK Associates Corp Has $455.17 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Royal Gold makes up about 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 6.52% of Royal Gold worth $455,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 34.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $112.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.73.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

