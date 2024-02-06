AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2024

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Trading Down 1.4 %

AECOM stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 227.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.65%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.