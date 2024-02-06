AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

AECOM stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 227.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.65%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

