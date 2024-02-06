Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 678 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.21. 284,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $156.33. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.