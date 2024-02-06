Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.68 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15, a PEG ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.84 and a 200 day moving average of $217.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.