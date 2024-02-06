Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $849.46 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $849.46 billion and $17.19 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $43,295.30 on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00543933 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00166556 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00019343 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,620,162 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
