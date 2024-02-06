Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $849.46 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $849.46 billion and $17.19 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $43,295.30 on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00543933 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00166556 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00019343 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,620,162 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

