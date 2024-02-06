dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.43 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.43 million and approximately $429.55 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00157304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014332 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,578,134 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.993987 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,120.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

