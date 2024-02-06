Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,549. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

